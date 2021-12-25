Nwam LLC Buys 1,013 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Nwam LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 205.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,505 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IAM Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,429,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter worth about $40,551,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 44.2% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 6,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,164,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 24.4% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 505 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1.7% during the third quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 20,225 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $20,107,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

In other news, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 20,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.20, for a total transaction of $6,945,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.64, for a total transaction of $2,037,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 42,978 shares of company stock worth $14,543,744. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $306.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. TheStreet upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Erste Group cut Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $335.06.

Shares of ISRG stock opened at $363.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.55, a PEG ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $345.54 and a 200 day moving average of $338.40. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $227.47 and a 52 week high of $369.69.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 30.78% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

Featured Article: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.