Nvwm LLC Acquires 186 Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Nvwm LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Resolute Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Resolute Advisors LLC now owns 15,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 7,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 5,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:XBI opened at $118.22 on Friday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1-year low of $106.88 and a 1-year high of $174.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $120.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.47.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

