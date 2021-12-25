One Day In July LLC Has $2 Million Stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

One Day In July LLC decreased its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 351 shares during the period. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises 0.5% of One Day In July LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. One Day In July LLC owned about 0.13% of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $2,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $66,000. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 25.7% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:TLH opened at $148.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $148.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.83. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $138.10 and a 52 week high of $159.64.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.