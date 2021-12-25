Kovack Advisors Inc. Has $3.10 Million Holdings in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB)

Kovack Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 227,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. owned about 0.37% of Photronics worth $3,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PLAB. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Photronics by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 212,837 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,737,000 after acquiring an additional 5,931 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Photronics by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 76,874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 18,460 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC grew its position in Photronics by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 439,002 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,799,000 after purchasing an additional 46,902 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Photronics by 54.7% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 203,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,684,000 after purchasing an additional 71,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in Photronics by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 42,594 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 7,077 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Photronics alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, December 11th.

Photronics stock opened at $18.51 on Friday. Photronics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.76 and a twelve month high of $18.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.08. Photronics had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 5.24%. The firm had revenue of $181.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Photronics, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Peter S. Kirlin sold 61,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.59, for a total transaction of $1,016,137.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kang Jyh Lee sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.76, for a total transaction of $75,420.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,224,840 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.65% of the company’s stock.

Photronics Company Profile

Photronics, Inc manufactures photomasks with high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits. It manufactures semiconductors and flat-panel displays and is used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and FPD substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, a variety of FPDs and other types of electrical and optical components.

Featured Article: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Photronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Photronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.