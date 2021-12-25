Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV) Shares Bought by One Day In July LLC

One Day In July LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,537 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF makes up approximately 3.9% of One Day In July LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. One Day In July LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $15,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the second quarter worth $35,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the third quarter worth $41,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the second quarter worth $47,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 66.5% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the second quarter worth $113,000.

NYSEARCA:VIOV opened at $179.21 on Friday. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $136.97 and a 12 month high of $193.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $182.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $178.72.

