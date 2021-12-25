Kovack Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,727 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $2,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MELI. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,702,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,897,064,000 after buying an additional 99,690 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,231,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,068,139,000 after buying an additional 26,212 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 447,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,568,000 after buying an additional 45,744 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 421,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,328,000 after buying an additional 27,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 82.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 249,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,339,000 after buying an additional 112,537 shares in the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MELI opened at $1,262.73 on Friday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,018.73 and a 1-year high of $2,020.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,376.18 and a 200 day moving average of $1,562.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 794.17 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.02, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.65. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 1.26% and a return on equity of 28.07%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $2,050.00 to $2,100.00 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MercadoLibre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,814.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,019.57.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

