Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC lessened its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 234 shares during the quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 52.7% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $74.31 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $75.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.70.

