The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,047 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Walt Disney accounts for approximately 2.6% of Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $5,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,930 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,112,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 9,935 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,781,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 4,460 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Greenline Partners LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 22,541 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,962,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 576 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 64.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $153.63 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $142.04 and a 1 year high of $203.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $279.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.02.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.86%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DIS. Barclays downgraded shares of Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Moffett Nathanson lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.93.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

