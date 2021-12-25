AMF Pensionsforsakring AB Has $24.89 Million Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB reduced its position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,195 shares during the period. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB owned about 0.07% of Rockwell Automation worth $24,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ROK. Amundi acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter worth about $445,601,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,250,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $357,599,000 after acquiring an additional 282,789 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 92.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 395,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $117,884,000 after acquiring an additional 190,635 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 169.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 289,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,674,000 after acquiring an additional 181,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,286,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $367,828,000 after acquiring an additional 169,900 shares during the last quarter. 77.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.68, for a total value of $651,092.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 704 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.06, for a total value of $205,610.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 26,440 shares of company stock valued at $9,047,909. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ROK shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $256.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $296.00 to $326.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $337.00 to $336.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Argus increased their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $345.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $317.19.

Shares of ROK stock opened at $340.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $336.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $313.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $237.13 and a 12 month high of $354.99. The company has a market capitalization of $39.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.37.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.16. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 47.68% and a net margin of 19.41%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This is a boost from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.65%.

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient and sustainable production system.

