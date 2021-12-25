Kovack Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI)

Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) by 9.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 643,306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,000 shares during the period. Applied Optoelectronics makes up about 0.5% of Kovack Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Kovack Advisors Inc. owned approximately 2.37% of Applied Optoelectronics worth $4,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics during the second quarter valued at approximately $375,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics in the second quarter worth $795,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics in the second quarter worth $2,727,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics in the second quarter worth $264,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics in the second quarter worth $79,000. Institutional investors own 48.87% of the company’s stock.

AAOI stock opened at $5.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.20 and a 1-year high of $13.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.14. The firm has a market cap of $153.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 1.74.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.10. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative net margin of 25.33% and a negative return on equity of 11.15%. The firm had revenue of $53.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Applied Optoelectronics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.31.

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of optical communications products. Its products include optical devices, such as laser diodes, photodiodes, related modules and circuitry, and equipment for applications in fiber-to-the-home, cable television, point to point communications and wireless.

