Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Buys 1,717 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 11.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,139 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,717 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $2,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PXD. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 42.4% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 363 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 8.4% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 420,051 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $68,264,000 after purchasing an additional 32,679 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 34.7% in the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 27,631 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $4,491,000 after purchasing an additional 7,117 shares during the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter worth $249,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 12.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 671,361 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $109,109,000 after purchasing an additional 72,186 shares during the last quarter. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 8,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.86, for a total value of $1,489,382.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.39, for a total transaction of $165,951.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PXD opened at $180.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $109.11 and a 1-year high of $196.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $183.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.61.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas development company reported $4.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.26. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 11.98%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 13.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $3.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.43%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PXD shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $208.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $181.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $206.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $263.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.19.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

