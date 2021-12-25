NBW Capital LLC Acquires 23,196 Shares of Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR)

NBW Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) by 50.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,015 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,196 shares during the quarter. NBW Capital LLC owned 0.27% of Palomar worth $5,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PLMR. Amundi bought a new position in Palomar in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $126,140,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Palomar by 102.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,394,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211,923 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palomar by 893.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 425,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,110,000 after buying an additional 382,702 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palomar by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 771,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,207,000 after buying an additional 167,426 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Palomar by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,975,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,087,000 after buying an additional 115,878 shares during the period. 89.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Palomar news, Director Robert E. Dowdell sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.86, for a total value of $606,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mac Armstrong sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.05, for a total value of $948,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,777,655 over the last 90 days. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:PLMR opened at $64.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.24 and a beta of -0.01. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $60.10 and a one year high of $115.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $78.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.28.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $67.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.71 million. Palomar had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 12.62%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.62) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PLMR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Palomar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. JMP Securities raised Palomar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th.

Palomar Profile

Palomar Holdings, Inc operates as an insurance holding company. The firm focuses on the residential and commercial earthquake markets in earthquake-exposed states such as California, Oregon, Washington and states with exposure to the New Madrid Seismic Zone. It offers property and casualty insurance.

