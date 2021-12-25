NBW Capital LLC Has $6.42 Million Position in Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM)

NBW Capital LLC cut its holdings in Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM) by 29.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 227,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95,399 shares during the quarter. Hess Midstream comprises approximately 1.5% of NBW Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. NBW Capital LLC’s holdings in Hess Midstream were worth $6,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Hess Midstream by 7.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,820,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,593,000 after buying an additional 129,407 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hess Midstream by 93.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 902,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,775,000 after buying an additional 434,549 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Hess Midstream by 844.4% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 702,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,727,000 after buying an additional 627,732 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Hess Midstream by 23.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 536,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,544,000 after buying an additional 101,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Hess Midstream by 8.8% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 518,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,080,000 after buying an additional 42,000 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, Director Corp Hess sold 4,312,500 shares of Hess Midstream stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total transaction of $108,330,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of HESM opened at $26.86 on Friday. Hess Midstream LP has a 1 year low of $18.88 and a 1 year high of $30.34. The stock has a market cap of $904.19 million, a P/E ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 2.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.61.

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $303.90 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Hess Midstream LP will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 4th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 3rd. This is a boost from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Hess Midstream’s payout ratio is 126.71%.

HESM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Hess Midstream from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hess Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. UBS Group cut Hess Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Hess Midstream from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Citigroup cut Hess Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.63.

About Hess Midstream

Hess Midstream LP engages in the ownership, development and acquisition of midstream assets to provide services to third-party crude oil and natural gas producers. It operates through the following segments: Gathering, Processing and Storage and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment consists of natural gas and crude oil gathering and compression.

