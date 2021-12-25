NBW Capital LLC Has $7.88 Million Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

NBW Capital LLC lessened its position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 303,916 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,479 shares during the period. Williams Companies accounts for about 1.9% of NBW Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. NBW Capital LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $7,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Williams Companies by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC grew its position in shares of Williams Companies by 458.5% in the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 2,234 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Williams Companies by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,592 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. 83.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on WMB shares. US Capital Advisors lowered Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Citigroup lowered Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Williams Companies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Williams Companies from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Williams Companies in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.09.

In other news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 43,975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $1,231,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WMB opened at $25.85 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.50. The firm has a market cap of $31.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.52, a PEG ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.58. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.85 and a 52-week high of $29.89.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 10.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 200.00%.

Williams Companies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, September 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the pipeline company to purchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Featured Article: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.