Escalon Medical (OTCMKTS:ESMC) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.15

Shares of Escalon Medical Corp. (OTCMKTS:ESMC) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.15 and traded as low as $0.12. Escalon Medical shares last traded at $0.12, with a volume of 122 shares traded.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

About Escalon Medical (OTCMKTS:ESMC)

Escalon Medical Corp. specializes in the development, manufacture, marketing and distribution of ophthalmic diagnostic imaging and surgical products. Its specializes in A-Scans, B-Scans, UBM, Pachymeters, Color or Flourescein Angiography Digital Imaging Systems, Ispan Intraocular Gases, Surgical Packs, Viscous Fluid Transfer Systems, and AXIS Image Management.

