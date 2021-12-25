Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Stake Lifted by Innovative Portfolios

Innovative Portfolios increased its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 31.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 703 shares during the quarter. Eastman Chemical comprises approximately 0.0% of Innovative Portfolios’ holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Innovative Portfolios’ holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Eastman Chemical by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,041,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,872,845,000 after acquiring an additional 238,735 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Eastman Chemical by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,628,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $778,386,000 after acquiring an additional 322,315 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Eastman Chemical by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,652,138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $308,850,000 after acquiring an additional 63,899 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Eastman Chemical by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,407,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $242,484,000 after acquiring an additional 40,307 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Eastman Chemical by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,365,557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $276,180,000 after acquiring an additional 27,532 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

EMN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. TheStreet upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Eastman Chemical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $119.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.17.

Shares of NYSE EMN opened at $117.39 on Friday. Eastman Chemical has a 12 month low of $96.27 and a 12 month high of $130.47. The company has a market cap of $15.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.65.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.46. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 5.13%. Eastman Chemical’s revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 8.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. This is a positive change from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is presently 81.72%.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

