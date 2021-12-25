renDOGE (RENDOGE) Price Up 13.5% This Week

renDOGE (CURRENCY:RENDOGE) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 25th. renDOGE has a total market capitalization of $539,664.35 and approximately $14,370.00 worth of renDOGE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, renDOGE has traded up 13.5% against the US dollar. One renDOGE coin can currently be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000344 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001967 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001826 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.45 or 0.00055863 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,051.59 or 0.07955605 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 29.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00009567 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,912.04 or 0.99969658 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.40 or 0.00053804 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.79 or 0.00072245 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About renDOGE

renDOGE launched on January 20th, 2021. renDOGE’s total supply is 3,083,733 coins. The Reddit community for renDOGE is https://reddit.com/r/RenProject . renDOGE’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Dogecoin, wrapped on Ethereum, as an ERC-20 token, through the Ren project. “

renDOGE Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as renDOGE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade renDOGE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy renDOGE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

