Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.33.
BBCP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Concrete Pumping in a research note on Sunday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Concrete Pumping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Concrete Pumping from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.
Shares of BBCP stock opened at $8.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market cap of $465.20 million, a PE ratio of -19.12 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.48. Concrete Pumping has a 1-year low of $3.56 and a 1-year high of $9.70.
Concrete Pumping Company Profile
Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Camfaud brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.
Recommended Story: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Concrete Pumping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concrete Pumping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.