Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.33.

BBCP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Concrete Pumping in a research note on Sunday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Concrete Pumping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Concrete Pumping from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Get Concrete Pumping alerts:

Shares of BBCP stock opened at $8.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market cap of $465.20 million, a PE ratio of -19.12 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.48. Concrete Pumping has a 1-year low of $3.56 and a 1-year high of $9.70.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BBCP. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Concrete Pumping by 162.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Concrete Pumping in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Concrete Pumping by 91.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 3,417 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Concrete Pumping in the third quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Concrete Pumping by 214.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 7,193 shares in the last quarter. 31.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Concrete Pumping Company Profile

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Camfaud brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

Recommended Story: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for Concrete Pumping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concrete Pumping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.