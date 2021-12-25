Cian Plc (NYSE:CIAN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Cian Plc (NYSE:CIAN) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.24.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CIAN. VTB Capital began coverage on shares of Cian in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Cian in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.90 target price for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Cian in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.50 target price for the company. Renaissance Capital started coverage on shares of Cian in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Cian in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.80 price target on the stock.

Cian stock opened at $13.24 on Friday. Cian has a 12-month low of $11.75 and a 12-month high of $18.71.

Cian PLC provides an online real estate classifieds platform principally in Russia. Cian PLC is based in LARNACA, Cyprus.

