Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Shares Sold by Front Row Advisors LLC

Front Row Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 12.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 450 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 64 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PAYC. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Paycom Software by 129.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,063 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. grew its position in shares of Paycom Software by 55.3% in the 3rd quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 8,698 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,312,000 after acquiring an additional 3,098 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Paycom Software by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,452 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,173,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Paycom Software by 59.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 62 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV grew its position in shares of Paycom Software by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 4,082 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,024,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Paycom Software from $495.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Paycom Software from $500.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Mizuho raised their price target on Paycom Software from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Paycom Software in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $655.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Paycom Software from $476.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Paycom Software currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $545.43.

Shares of Paycom Software stock opened at $423.83 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $469.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $447.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $25.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.67, a PEG ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.48. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $302.44 and a 1-year high of $558.97.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.32. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 17.31%. The company had revenue of $256.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.26 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions requires virtually no customization and is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all HCM functions, including talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management and human resources management applications.

