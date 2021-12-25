Mengis Capital Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Mengis Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,655 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Mengis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $1,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NXPI. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 79.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,426 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 155,621 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $32,014,000 after purchasing an additional 36,223 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 51,933 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $10,682,000 after purchasing an additional 12,204 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,077 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 12,628 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $2,598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915 shares during the period. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.42, for a total value of $1,579,824.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NXPI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Argus assumed coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of NXP Semiconductors from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.84.

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI opened at $227.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $60.46 billion, a PE ratio of 40.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.39. NXP Semiconductors has a 12 month low of $154.75 and a 12 month high of $239.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $216.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $208.56.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.563 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.75%.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

