Mengis Capital Management Inc. Has $24.72 Million Holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Mengis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 313,196 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,075 shares during the quarter. PACCAR comprises approximately 5.2% of Mengis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Mengis Capital Management Inc. owned 0.09% of PACCAR worth $24,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in PACCAR by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,797,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,480,911,000 after buying an additional 622,532 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of PACCAR by 0.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,225,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,162,109,000 after purchasing an additional 170,657 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PACCAR by 3.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,394,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,321,000 after purchasing an additional 196,161 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of PACCAR by 0.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,716,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,655,000 after purchasing an additional 11,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PACCAR by 150.0% in the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 3,444,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,436,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066,782 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $84.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.97. PACCAR Inc has a 1-year low of $77.96 and a 1-year high of $103.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $87.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.52.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.12). PACCAR had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 7.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a $1.50 dividend. This is a positive change from PACCAR’s previous None dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.15%.

In related news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 14,572 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total transaction of $1,313,957.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 526 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.06, for a total value of $47,371.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PCAR shares. Wolfe Research raised PACCAR from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Citigroup upped their price objective on PACCAR from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on PACCAR from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded PACCAR from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on PACCAR from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.00.

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

