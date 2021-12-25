Mengis Capital Management Inc. Sells 3,346 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Mengis Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 8.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,095 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,346 shares during the quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $2,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Valero Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $90,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 13.0% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,437 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 22.3% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 27,056 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after buying an additional 4,931 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 32.7% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 860 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 3.7% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 200,234 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,613,000 after buying an additional 7,062 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Valero Energy stock opened at $71.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $29.33 billion, a PE ratio of -65.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 2.11. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $54.53 and a 52 week high of $84.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $29.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.55 billion. Valero Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.31% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 86.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.16) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 17th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -359.63%.

Several brokerages recently commented on VLO. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Valero Energy in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Valero Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Raymond James upped their target price on Valero Energy from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Valero Energy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Valero Energy from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.71.

In related news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 26,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.33, for a total transaction of $2,202,327.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

