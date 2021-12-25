Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Shares Sold by Mengis Capital Management Inc.

Mengis Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Roku were worth $553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Credit Agricole S A raised its stake in Roku by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Roku by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Roku by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Capital Management raised its stake in Roku by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Roku by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 62.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ROKU opened at $233.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $31.38 billion, a PE ratio of 115.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.74. Roku, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $190.23 and a fifty-two week high of $490.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $261.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $333.39. The company has a quick ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.42. Roku had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 11.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim raised shares of Roku from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Roku from $600.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Roku from $350.00 to $305.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Roku from $435.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Pivotal Research dropped their price objective on shares of Roku from $410.00 to $350.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $396.11.

In related news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 1,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.03, for a total transaction of $360,439.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.64, for a total value of $16,051,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 506,541 shares of company stock worth $138,505,823. 15.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

