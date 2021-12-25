Mengis Capital Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP)

Mengis Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,135 shares of the local business review company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Yelp were worth $861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Yelp in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Yelp in the second quarter worth about $43,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yelp in the second quarter worth about $63,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yelp in the third quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Yelp by 99.8% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,398 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the period. 89.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

YELP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Yelp from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yelp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Yelp from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Yelp from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Yelp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.71.

In other Yelp news, CTO Sam Eaton sold 4,169 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.65, for a total transaction of $152,793.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Vivek Patel sold 6,090 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total transaction of $219,970.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Yelp stock opened at $37.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.07. Yelp Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.58 and a 1-year high of $43.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.00 and a beta of 1.76.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The local business review company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $269.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.87 million. Yelp had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 4.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Yelp Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Yelp, Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

