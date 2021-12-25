Seafarer Capital Partners LLC Acquires 707,000 Shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)

Seafarer Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) by 3.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,235,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 707,000 shares during the period. Ambev makes up approximately 27.6% of Seafarer Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Seafarer Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Ambev were worth $53,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ABEV. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Ambev by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,699,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,656,000 after buying an additional 214,671 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Ambev by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 8,183 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Ambev by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 723,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after buying an additional 69,328 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in Ambev by 101.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 179,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 90,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Ambev by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,115,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,276,000 after buying an additional 86,134 shares during the last quarter. 9.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ambev from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ambev from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Barclays upgraded shares of Ambev from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Ambev from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.46.

Ambev stock opened at $2.74 on Friday. Ambev S.A. has a 52 week low of $2.38 and a 52 week high of $3.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.19.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Ambev had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 19.83%. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Ambev S.A. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be paid a $0.0839 dividend. This is an increase from Ambev’s previous — dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. This represents a yield of 3.7%. Ambev’s payout ratio is presently 22.22%.

About Ambev

Ambev SA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beverages. Its products include beer, carbonated soft drinks, and other non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, and Central America and The Caribbean (CAC), and Canada. The Brazil segment focuses on the beer sales division and the NAB sales division.

