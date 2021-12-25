3,218 Shares in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Purchased by Bfsg LLC

Bfsg LLC bought a new position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 3,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $973,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICONIQ Capital LLC grew its holdings in Snowflake by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 33,116,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,007,491,000 after buying an additional 126,552 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Snowflake by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,898,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,602,396,000 after buying an additional 2,150,500 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Snowflake by 359.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,104,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,685,020,000 after buying an additional 8,688,437 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Snowflake by 109.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,275,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,113,000 after buying an additional 1,711,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Snowflake by 2,955.0% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,780,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,615,000 after buying an additional 1,722,580 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 49,090 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.25, for a total value of $16,359,242.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Christopher William Degnan sold 38,344 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.50, for a total value of $11,599,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,350,479 shares of company stock valued at $811,909,128. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE SNOW opened at $349.22 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $356.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $307.13. The firm has a market cap of $106.97 billion, a PE ratio of -136.95 and a beta of 1.58. Snowflake Inc. has a twelve month low of $184.71 and a twelve month high of $405.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $334.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.13 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 14.91% and a negative net margin of 72.78%. Snowflake’s revenue was up 109.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.00) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SNOW shares. Barclays raised their price target on Snowflake from $360.00 to $393.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Snowflake in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Snowflake from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Snowflake from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Snowflake from $305.00 to $397.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $359.50.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

