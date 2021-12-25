Bfsg LLC Purchases Shares of 41,047 The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN)

Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 41,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,066,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Beauty Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $308,817,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Beauty Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $119,177,000. Redmile Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Beauty Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $106,735,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Beauty Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,045,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Beauty Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,814,000. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SKIN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Beauty Health in a report on Thursday. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Beauty Health from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Beauty Health in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Beauty Health in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Beauty Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Beauty Health has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.33.

NASDAQ:SKIN opened at $23.15 on Friday. The Beauty Health Company has a one year low of $9.71 and a one year high of $30.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.17.

Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($1.60). On average, analysts predict that The Beauty Health Company will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Beauty Health Company Profile

Edge Systems, LLC designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products. It offers hydradermabrasion system that enhances the skin to cleanse, exfoliate, extract, and hydrate simultaneously; Hydraglucan Intense Hydration Booster, a customization for the HydraFacial treatment exfoliates the skin by improving cell renewal and delivers ingredients, including hyaluronic acid, glucan, and betaine to hydrate the skin and provide anti-aging benefits; HydraFacial Daily Essentials, which provides detoxification, rejuvenation, and protection of skin; crystal microdermabrasion systems; and light emitting diode systems.

