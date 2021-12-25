LexAurum Advisors LLC Acquires 182 Shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV)

LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,854 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 182 shares during the quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF were worth $629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 273.1% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 379,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,387,000 after acquiring an additional 277,827 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 12,143.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 276,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,109,000 after buying an additional 273,962 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Capital Strategies grew its stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 400.8% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Capital Strategies now owns 171,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,703,000 after buying an additional 136,984 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 739,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,170,000 after buying an additional 75,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 732,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,556,000 after buying an additional 64,961 shares in the last quarter.

ESGV stock opened at $87.27 on Friday. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a one year low of $68.51 and a one year high of $88.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.88.

