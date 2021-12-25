Doliver Advisors LP Invests $2.33 Million in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Doliver Advisors LP purchased a new position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,814 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $2,328,000. Netflix comprises 0.8% of Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 2.4% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 630 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 0.4% during the third quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,168 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 2.7% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 604 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 2.3% during the third quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 697 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 0.7% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,354 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $614.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $644.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $583.71. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $478.54 and a 1 year high of $700.99. The company has a market cap of $272.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.32, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.85.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.63. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.03% and a net margin of 17.64%. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Netflix news, insider David A. Hyman sold 18,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total value of $11,231,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 69,707 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total transaction of $43,566,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 125,070 shares of company stock worth $79,525,491. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NFLX shares. JP Morgan Cazenove boosted their price target on Netflix from $625.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Netflix from $600.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Netflix from $620.00 to $737.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $590.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $656.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $668.11.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

