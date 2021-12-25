Doliver Advisors LP Buys 1,605 Shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Doliver Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,372 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares during the period. Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OC. FMR LLC grew its stake in Owens Corning by 509.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 693,589 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,682,000 after buying an additional 579,805 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Owens Corning by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 110,029 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Owens Corning during the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Owens Corning during the 2nd quarter valued at about $711,000. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new stake in Owens Corning during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,355,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Paula Russell sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Gunner Smith sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.95, for a total value of $781,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE OC opened at $88.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.55. Owens Corning has a twelve month low of $72.81 and a twelve month high of $109.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $91.15 and a 200 day moving average of $93.13.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.06. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 12.06%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. Owens Corning’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 8.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. This is a boost from Owens Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.03%.

OC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Owens Corning from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Owens Corning from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Owens Corning in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Owens Corning from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.42.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and also includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

