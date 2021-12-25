Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) is Sepio Capital LP’s 10th Largest Position

Sepio Capital LP reduced its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 332,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,020 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 1.4% of Sepio Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $16,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. One Day In July LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 284,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,350,000 after buying an additional 12,632 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 14.5% during the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 59,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,025,000 after buying an additional 7,580 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the third quarter worth $458,000. Solitude Financial Services boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 106.3% during the third quarter. Solitude Financial Services now owns 175,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,875,000 after buying an additional 90,559 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the third quarter worth $529,000.

VEA opened at $50.82 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $46.64 and a 52 week high of $53.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.81.

