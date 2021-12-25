Sepio Capital LP Purchases Shares of 758,069 Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ:PTRA)

Sepio Capital LP purchased a new stake in Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ:PTRA) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 758,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,664,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PTRA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Proterra in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its stake in shares of Proterra by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Proterra during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Proterra during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Proterra during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $107,000. 22.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PTRA opened at $9.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 10.20 and a quick ratio of 9.06. Proterra Inc. has a one year low of $8.26 and a one year high of $31.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.45.

Proterra (NASDAQ:PTRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.25). As a group, equities analysts predict that Proterra Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Proterra in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Proterra in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Proterra from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

Proterra Company Profile

Proterra Inc is a developer and producer of commercial electric vehicle technology with an integrated business model focused on providing end-to-end solutions that enable commercial vehicle electrification through three main business units: Proterra Powered, Proterra Energy, and Proterra Transit.

