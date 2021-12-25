Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Shares Sold by Princeton Global Asset Management LLC

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) by 96.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,356 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $64,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AltraVue Capital LLC boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 37.0% in the third quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 795,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,116,000 after acquiring an additional 214,760 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $10,272,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $44,315,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 15.1% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 157,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,795,000 after buying an additional 20,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $1,506,000. Institutional investors own 22.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PLTR shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Palantir Technologies from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.22.

In other news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total value of $688,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 189,695 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.96, for a total transaction of $3,976,007.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,621,352 shares of company stock valued at $160,121,669. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Palantir Technologies stock opened at $18.93 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.06 and a 12-month high of $45.00. The stock has a market cap of $36.97 billion, a PE ratio of -70.11 and a beta of 6.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.65.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 35.81% and a positive return on equity of 19.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Featured Article: Non-Fungible Token (NFT)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.