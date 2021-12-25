Sylogist (OTCMKTS:SYZLF) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $9.22

Sylogist Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SYZLF) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.22 and traded as high as $9.94. Sylogist shares last traded at $9.94, with a volume of 200 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.45.

Sylogist Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SYZLF)

Sylogist Ltd. provides enterprise resource planning solutions for public service organizations which include K-12 school districts/boards, public sector, non profit organizations, international non-governmental organizations, manufacturing and warehousing/distribution. The company was founded by William T.

Further Reading: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for Sylogist Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sylogist and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.