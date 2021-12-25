Big Cypress Acquisition (OTCMKTS:BCYP) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $8.78

Shares of Big Cypress Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:BCYP) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.78 and traded as high as $12.90. Big Cypress Acquisition shares last traded at $8.44, with a volume of 15,335,100 shares traded.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Big Cypress Acquisition in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Big Cypress Acquisition in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.50 target price for the company.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.53.

In other news, Director Jeffrey G. Spragens acquired 13,000 shares of Big Cypress Acquisition stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.07 per share, with a total value of $130,910.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders bought 14,500 shares of company stock valued at $146,075 in the last quarter.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Big Cypress Acquisition by 421.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 191,311 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after acquiring an additional 154,656 shares in the last quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Big Cypress Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,864,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. purchased a new position in Big Cypress Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $154,000. Berkley W R Corp grew its stake in Big Cypress Acquisition by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 545,650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,500,000 after buying an additional 123,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Falcon Edge Capital LP purchased a new position in Big Cypress Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $517,000. 60.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Big Cypress Acquisition (OTCMKTS:BCYP)

Big Cypress Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It primarily focuses in the life science sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

