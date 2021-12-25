Financial Review: Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) versus Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER)

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) and Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

87.3% of Xperi shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.3% of Monolithic Power Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Xperi shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of Monolithic Power Systems shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Xperi and Monolithic Power Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Xperi 0 0 2 0 3.00 Monolithic Power Systems 0 1 9 0 2.90

Xperi currently has a consensus price target of $32.50, suggesting a potential upside of 67.70%. Monolithic Power Systems has a consensus price target of $560.33, suggesting a potential upside of 13.06%. Given Xperi’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Xperi is more favorable than Monolithic Power Systems.

Dividends

Xperi pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Monolithic Power Systems pays an annual dividend of $2.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Xperi pays out 15.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Monolithic Power Systems pays out 53.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Xperi has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Monolithic Power Systems has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years. Xperi is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares Xperi and Monolithic Power Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xperi 12.66% 26.38% 14.39% Monolithic Power Systems 19.22% 19.66% 15.47%

Volatility and Risk

Xperi has a beta of 0.7, indicating that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Monolithic Power Systems has a beta of 0.91, indicating that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Xperi and Monolithic Power Systems’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xperi $892.02 million 2.27 $146.76 million $1.29 15.02 Monolithic Power Systems $844.45 million 27.05 $164.38 million $4.45 111.37

Monolithic Power Systems has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Xperi. Xperi is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Monolithic Power Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Monolithic Power Systems beats Xperi on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Xperi Company Profile

Xperi Holding Corp. engages in creating, developing and licensing audio, imaging, semiconductor packaging and interconnect technologies. Its brands include DTS, HD Radio, IMAX Enhanced, Invensas, TiVo, and Perceive. The company was founded on December 17, 2019 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. is a semiconductor company, which engages in designing, developing, and marketing analog solutions for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. Its products include power modules, class-d audio, ultrasound mux, automotive, LED lighting and illumination, precision analog, and motor drivers. The company was founded by Michael R. Hsing, and James C. Moyer on August 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Kirkland, WA.

