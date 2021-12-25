Optibase (OBAS) and Its Competitors Head-To-Head Analysis

Optibase (NASDAQ: OBAS) is one of 73 publicly-traded companies in the “Real estate” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Optibase to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Optibase and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Optibase -14.93% -2.46% -0.92% Optibase Competitors -74.36% 8.11% 1.81%

Optibase has a beta of -0.01, indicating that its share price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Optibase’s rivals have a beta of 0.77, indicating that their average share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.6% of Optibase shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.5% of shares of all “Real estate” companies are owned by institutional investors. 17.1% of Optibase shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 19.2% of shares of all “Real estate” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Optibase and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Optibase $14.87 million $6.43 million -27.50 Optibase Competitors $1.29 billion $18.40 million 3.86

Optibase’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Optibase. Optibase is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Optibase and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Optibase 0 0 0 0 N/A Optibase Competitors 312 973 1188 35 2.38

As a group, “Real estate” companies have a potential upside of 6.81%. Given Optibase’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Optibase has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

Optibase rivals beat Optibase on 9 of the 10 factors compared.

About Optibase

Optibase Ltd. is a real estate investment company, which engages in purchasing and operating real estate properties intended for lease and resale. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Herzliya, Israel.

