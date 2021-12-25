McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Has $755,000 Stock Holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. cut its holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 28.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,220 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 2,866 shares during the quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 3.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,947 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 4.7% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,339 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 6.4% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,754 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 0.9% in the third quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,893 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV lifted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 927.3% in the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 159,080 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $16,638,000 after acquiring an additional 143,594 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AKAM shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Akamai Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Akamai Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.00.

In related news, insider Rick M. Mcconnell sold 6,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.12, for a total transaction of $678,779.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.15, for a total transaction of $624,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 15,825 shares of company stock worth $1,725,777 in the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Akamai Technologies stock opened at $116.20 on Friday. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.64 and a 52-week high of $124.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $110.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.88 billion, a PE ratio of 31.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.54.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 16.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. Analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Akamai Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.80 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology infrastructure company to reacquire up to 10% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

