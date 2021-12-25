Souders Financial Advisors Purchases 741 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Souders Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,326 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors’ holdings in Medtronic were worth $668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 459.2% in the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 274 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 56.7% in the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 376 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. 79.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Medtronic alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MDT. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Medtronic from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Medtronic from $153.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $142.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $138.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.52.

Shares of MDT opened at $102.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $138.36 billion, a PE ratio of 29.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.80. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $98.38 and a 1-year high of $135.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.40.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.98 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 14.80%. Medtronic’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.62%.

In related news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 49,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.58, for a total value of $6,221,027.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $75,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

About Medtronic

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

Recommended Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.