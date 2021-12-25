MONECO Advisors LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST)

MONECO Advisors LLC cut its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST) by 10.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF were worth $423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JMST. Auxano Advisors LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 6.3% during the third quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 849,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,374,000 after buying an additional 50,030 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 10.1% during the third quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 36,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after buying an additional 3,391 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 10.6% during the third quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 294,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,047,000 after buying an additional 28,255 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Chip Partners Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 51.8% during the third quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 33,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after buying an additional 11,534 shares during the period.

JMST opened at $51.06 on Friday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a 1-year low of $50.99 and a 1-year high of $51.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.06.

