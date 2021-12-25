Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Purchased by MONECO Advisors LLC

MONECO Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,266 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 1.0% in the second quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 17,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 2.9% in the second quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 0.6% in the second quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 26,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 0.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 21,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Andesa Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 3.2% in the third quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 5,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. 75.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MDLZ opened at $64.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.73. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $52.91 and a one year high of $66.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.96.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 15.70%. The firm had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 44.73%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.86.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Peter W. May sold 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total value of $78,325,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles E. Bunch bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $62.46 per share, with a total value of $62,460.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,237,062 shares of company stock valued at $200,726,648 over the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

