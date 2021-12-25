McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Has $606,000 Holdings in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. increased its stake in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,210 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 307 shares during the quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 101.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 288 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in The Blackstone Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in The Blackstone Group during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 443 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Blackstone Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. 63.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BX opened at $135.00 on Friday. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.27 and a 52-week high of $149.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $137.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.32. The firm has a market cap of $92.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.39.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 25.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 105.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $1.0275 per share. This is an increase from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is currently 59.81%.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III purchased 35,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $40.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,434,350.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman Hamilton E. James sold 3,074,349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.45, for a total value of $413,346,223.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,649,349 shares of company stock valued at $461,447,973. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BX shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on The Blackstone Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America began coverage on The Blackstone Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on The Blackstone Group from $114.50 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut The Blackstone Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.33.

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

