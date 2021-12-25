Everett Harris & Co. CA Boosts Stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,019 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 163.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 526.7% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 68.5% in the third quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the third quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Arjuna Capital bought a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the second quarter worth about $66,000.

NYSEARCA SCHF opened at $38.82 on Friday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $35.60 and a 12 month high of $40.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.62.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

