Everett Harris & Co. CA Increases Position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) by 41.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 29,024 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,517 shares during the quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OGN. Alphastar Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Organon & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 40,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after buying an additional 2,219 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 370,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,146,000 after buying an additional 1,921 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 572.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 438,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,369,000 after buying an additional 373,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV grew its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 21,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter.

OGN stock opened at $30.22 on Friday. Organon & Co. has a one year low of $27.25 and a one year high of $38.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.61 and a 200-day moving average of $32.09.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Organon & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.33.

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

