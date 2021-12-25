West Coast Financial LLC Has $316,000 Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

West Coast Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 15.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,101 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 563 shares during the period. West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. TFC Financial Management increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 53.5% in the 3rd quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. IRON Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $247,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 806,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $82,118,000 after buying an additional 66,317 shares during the period. Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,591,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 98,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,003,000 after buying an additional 1,826 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $113.15 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $109.89 and a 200-day moving average of $106.95. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $81.23 and a 52 week high of $113.70.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

