Alphastar Capital Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Alphastar Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,818 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $959,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Martin & Co. Inc. TN raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 36,157 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,958,000 after buying an additional 3,105 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 1,925 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 141,374 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $23,296,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,715 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,517 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $153.42 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $160.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.34. The stock has a market cap of $25.37 billion, a PE ratio of 17.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 4.35. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $142.00 and a one year high of $204.00.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 32.70% and a net margin of 29.33%. Skyworks Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.97%.

In other news, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 10,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.60, for a total transaction of $1,796,263.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 6,246 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.12, for a total value of $1,018,847.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,465 shares of company stock worth $10,925,823 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SWKS. Robert W. Baird cut Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Summit Insights downgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. B. Riley reduced their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.42.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

