Everipedia Reaches Market Cap of $131.51 Million (IQ)

Everipedia (CURRENCY:IQ) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 25th. Everipedia has a total market cap of $131.51 million and approximately $4.09 million worth of Everipedia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Everipedia has traded up 9% against the dollar. One Everipedia coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0131 or 0.00000026 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001967 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001826 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.45 or 0.00055863 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,051.59 or 0.07955605 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 29.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00009567 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,912.04 or 0.99969658 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.40 or 0.00053804 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.79 or 0.00072245 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Everipedia Profile

Everipedia’s genesis date was December 19th, 2020. Everipedia’s total supply is 10,021,453,885 coins and its circulating supply is 10,021,451,401 coins. The Reddit community for Everipedia is /r/Everipedia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Everipedia is everipedia.org . Everipedia’s official Twitter account is @everipedia and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Everipedia IQ blockchain provides a new paradigm change and knowledge economy to disrupt the old centralized internet knowledge encyclopedia model similar to Wikipedia. By creating a new incentive structure and a distributed backend hosted within a blockchain, the new Everipedia knowledge base will be able to improve upon all fundamental features of Wikipedia. “

Buying and Selling Everipedia

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everipedia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everipedia should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Everipedia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

