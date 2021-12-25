Restore (LON:RST) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $485.78

Shares of Restore plc (LON:RST) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 485.78 ($6.42) and traded as high as GBX 496 ($6.55). Restore shares last traded at GBX 478 ($6.32), with a volume of 61,976 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages recently commented on RST. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 644 ($8.51) price objective on shares of Restore in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 644 ($8.51) price target on shares of Restore in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 615 ($8.13) price target on shares of Restore in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 570 ($7.53) price target on shares of Restore in a report on Friday, November 12th.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 485.60 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 465.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.47, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of £659.75 million and a PE ratio of 88.52.

Restore plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offices and workplaces services to the public and private sectors primarily in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Document Management and Relocation. The Document Management segment offers storage and retrieval solutions for hard copy documents, magnetic data storage tapes, and heritage assets, as well as document management services; paper shredding and recycling services; and scanning services.

