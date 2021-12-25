AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGFS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGFS) to report earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for AgroFresh Solutions’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.01) and the lowest is ($0.06). AgroFresh Solutions posted earnings of ($0.18) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 77.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that AgroFresh Solutions will report full-year earnings of ($0.56) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to ($0.54). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.54) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.45). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for AgroFresh Solutions.

AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.10). AgroFresh Solutions had a negative net margin of 6.73% and a negative return on equity of 9.85%. The business had revenue of $49.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AgroFresh Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

AgroFresh Solutions stock opened at $2.00 on Friday. AgroFresh Solutions has a 12-month low of $1.64 and a 12-month high of $2.89. The company has a market capitalization of $104.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.02.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in AgroFresh Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of AgroFresh Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AgroFresh Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 45,884 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 13,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 6,713 shares during the last quarter. 70.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AgroFresh Solutions

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of food preservation and waste reduction solutions for fresh produce. Its products include SmartFreshTM, HarvistaTM, and FreshCloud. It operates through the AgroFresh Core and Tecnidex segments. The AgroFresh Core produces preservation and waste reduction solutions for growers and packers.

